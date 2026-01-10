LaPresse12-07-2012 ChamonixCronacaFrancia, valanga sul Monte BiancoA rescue worker helicopter returning from the avalanche site, lands in Chamonix, French Alps, Thursday, July, 12, 2012. An avalanche in the French Alps swept six European climbers to their deaths on a slope leading to Mont Blanc, and left at least nine others injured and several climbers unaccounted for, authorities said. Two climbers were rescued and emergency crews are searching for the missing. A group of 28 climbers from Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Denmark and Serbia are believed to be in the expedition caught in the avalanche that was about 4,000 meters (13,1000 feet) high on the north face of Mont Maudit, part of the Mont Blanc range.