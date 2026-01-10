PHOTO
Un uomo è morto ieri dopo essere stato travolto da una valanga sotto la Pointe de la Pierre, nella zona sopra Aosta. La slavina si è staccata lungo un itinerario molto frequentato dagli scialpinisti, situato tra Pila e Ozein.
Il corpo della vittima è stato recuperato grazie all’intervento del Soccorso alpino valdostano, insieme alla Guardia di Finanza e ai Vigili del Fuoco. Sul posto era presente anche il medico del 118.
Le indagini sull’incidente sono affidate alla Guardia di Finanza di Entreves, che dovrà accertare le cause della valanga e la dinamica dell’incidente.