13 December 2019, Hamburg: Police forces are standing at a closed road on St. Pauli. The car of Hamburg Senator of the Interior Andy Grote was thrown with stones and paint containers in the morning. According to the police, the politician was sitting in his car on the way to the office during the attack. When the Minister of the Interior's car had to stop at an intersection in the St. Pauli district, masked people approached the vehicle and attacked it. The State Criminal Police Office has started the investigation. Photo: Bodo Marks/dpa