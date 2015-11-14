"Non so se questa sia la terza guerra mondiale - scrive Michele Pais - in una forma che la storia non ha mai conosciuto, fatta di scontri tra civiltà con valori profondamente diversi e inconciliabili".

"Quello che so e' che la misura del profondo smarrimento che sto vivendo, di fronte ad un simile orrore, me la dà il fatto di non essere riuscito a rispondere ad una domanda, semplicissima, di mio figlio di 6 anni che, sgomento, guarda le immagini che passano in tv".

"Papà cosa sta succedendo a Parigi?"

"Non lo so Angelo, purtroppo non lo so".