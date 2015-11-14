PHOTO
Police officers secure the Stade de France stadium during the international friendly soccer France against Germany, Friday, Nov. 13, 2015 in Saint Denis, outside Paris. Two police officials say at least 11 people have been killed in shootouts and other violence around Paris. Police have reported shootouts in at least two restaurants in Paris. At least two explosions have been heard near the Stade de France stadium, and French media is reporting of a hostage-taking in the capital. (ANSA/AP Photo/Michel Euler)
"Non so se questa sia la terza guerra mondiale - scrive Michele Pais - in una forma che la storia non ha mai conosciuto, fatta di scontri tra civiltà con valori profondamente diversi e inconciliabili".
"Quello che so e' che la misura del profondo smarrimento che sto vivendo, di fronte ad un simile orrore, me la dà il fatto di non essere riuscito a rispondere ad una domanda, semplicissima, di mio figlio di 6 anni che, sgomento, guarda le immagini che passano in tv".
"Papà cosa sta succedendo a Parigi?"
"Non lo so Angelo, purtroppo non lo so".