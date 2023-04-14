Kiev, 14 apr. (Adnkronos) - L'Ucraina "testerà e utilizzerà" qualsiasi arma non vietata per liberare il suo territorio, inclusa la Crimea occupata dai russi. Lo ha scritto su Twitter il capo del consiglio di sicurezza e difesa nazionale del paese Oleksiy Danilov. "La Crimea è il territorio dell'Ucraina - ha precisato - e testeremo e useremo lì qualsiasi arma non proibita dalle leggi internazionali che aiuterà a liberare i nostri territori".