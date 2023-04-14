PHOTO
Thousands of anti-government protesters occupy the flashpoint Grushevsky Street in central Kiev on January 25, 2014. The anti-government protests in Ukraine on January 25 spread to the north and east of the country as demonstrators sought to seize regional administration offices that have been occupied in over half a dozen regions in the west. AFP PHOTO / GENYA SAVILOV (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Kiev, 14 apr. (Adnkronos) - L'Ucraina "testerà e utilizzerà" qualsiasi arma non vietata per liberare il suo territorio, inclusa la Crimea occupata dai russi. Lo ha scritto su Twitter il capo del consiglio di sicurezza e difesa nazionale del paese Oleksiy Danilov. "La Crimea è il territorio dell'Ucraina - ha precisato - e testeremo e useremo lì qualsiasi arma non proibita dalle leggi internazionali che aiuterà a liberare i nostri territori".