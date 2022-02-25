PHOTO
Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 21, 2017.
Il Chelsea, club della Premier League inglese campione d'Europa e del mondo in carica, potrebbe essere messo in vendita e diversi gruppi di investitori starebbero già presentando offerte alla proprietà russa del club britannico. Lo riferisce Bloomberg che cita fonti vicine alle trattative.
Secondo l’agenzia americana il magnate russo Roman Abramovich, amico di Vladimir Putin, potrebbe presto decidere di vendere gli asset del gruppo di cui è al comando per timore di ripercussioni legate alle sanzioni che diversi Paesi stanno imponendo a Mosca per l’invasione dell’Ucraina.