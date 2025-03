CAGLIARI, ITALY: Italian football legend Gigi Riva shows the Cagliari's shirt, before the friendly football match Italy/Russia at Sant Elia stadium in Cagliari, 09 February 2005. Gigi Riva is the Azzurri's record goalscorer and considered by many to be the country's best ever striker. AFP PHOTO/ Carlo BARONCINI (Photo credit should read CARLO BARONCINI/AFP/Getty Images)