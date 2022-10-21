PHOTO
Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Lega party's leader Matteo Salvini, addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace for the second round of formal political consultations following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in Rome, Italy, 28 August 2019. ANSA/ANGELO CARCONI
Il Ponte sullo Stretto è "tra miei obiettivi". E' la prima promessa del nuovo ministro delle Infrastrutture Matteo Salvini.
Il vicepremier spiega a Rtl che la realizzazione dell'infrastruttura sarebbe "negli interessi di tutti gli italiani. Se dopo 50 anni riuscissimo a far partire i cantieri sarebbe eccezionale".