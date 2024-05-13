PHOTO
Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Lega party's leader Matteo Salvini, addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace for the second round of formal political consultations following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in Rome, Italy, 28 August 2019. ANSA/ANGELO CARCONI
Salvini: "Europee, liste della Lega al Sud fortissime"
"Più ci insultano, più gli italiani cercano di capire chi c'è dietro Vannacci e Salvini, cioè il popolo"
13 maggio, 2024 • 19:42