PHOTO
epa09716062 Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta looks on during the seventh ballot of the presidential election at the Lower House (Chamber of Deputies), in Rome, Italy, 29 January 2022. Italian lawmakers from both houses of Parliament and regional representatives on 29 January are taking part in a ballot for the presidential election, after previous rounds of voting proved inconclusive. EPA/Roberto Monaldo / POOL
“La Russia è entrata in questa campagna elettorale". Lo ha dichiarato il leader del Partito Democratico Enrico Letta in intervista al giornale spagnolo El Periódico.
"C’è una forte ingerenza della Russia a favore della destra - dichiara il leader dem -, perché (il governo russo) sa che la nostra posizione continuerà ad essere in linea con la posizione contraria a Putin”.