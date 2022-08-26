“La Russia è entrata in questa campagna elettorale". Lo ha dichiarato il leader del Partito Democratico Enrico Letta in intervista al giornale spagnolo El Periódico.﻿

"C’è una forte ingerenza della Russia a favore della destra - dichiara il leader dem -, perché (il governo russo) sa che la nostra posizione continuerà ad essere in linea con la posizione contraria a Putin”.﻿