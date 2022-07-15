Il segretario del Pd Enrico Letta ha le idee chiare: sostegno assoluto e fiducia al Governo Draghi.

Lo scrive su Facebook in un post conciso ma significativo: "Ora ci sono cinque giorni per lavorare affinché il Parlamento confermi la fiducia al Governo Draghi - commenta il leader dem dopo le turbolente vicende di ieri - e l’Italia esca il più rapidamente possibile dal drammatico avvitamento nel quale sta entrando in queste ore".﻿