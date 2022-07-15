PHOTO
epa09716062 Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta looks on during the seventh ballot of the presidential election at the Lower House (Chamber of Deputies), in Rome, Italy, 29 January 2022. Italian lawmakers from both houses of Parliament and regional representatives on 29 January are taking part in a ballot for the presidential election, after previous rounds of voting proved inconclusive. EPA/Roberto Monaldo / POOL
Il segretario del Pd Enrico Letta ha le idee chiare: sostegno assoluto e fiducia al Governo Draghi.
Lo scrive su Facebook in un post conciso ma significativo: "Ora ci sono cinque giorni per lavorare affinché il Parlamento confermi la fiducia al Governo Draghi - commenta il leader dem dopo le turbolente vicende di ieri - e l’Italia esca il più rapidamente possibile dal drammatico avvitamento nel quale sta entrando in queste ore".