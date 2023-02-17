Un 26enne e un 34enne sono sopravvissuti a 261 ore sotto le macerie (11 giorni), grazie al continuo lavoro dei soccorritori che hanno scavato nella loro direzione dopo aver sentito un suono, forse una voce.

I media turchi hanno riportato la notizia dei due uomini estratti vivi dai resti di un ospedale privato nella città turca di Hatay.

Uno dei due, Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, aveva portato il figlio in ospedale il giorno prima del terremoto, riferisce Anadolu.