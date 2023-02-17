PHOTO
epaselect epa10471225 Turkish soldiers pouring lime on debris and near their habitats against infection and disease after a powerful earthquake in Hatay Turkey, 16 February 2023. More than 41,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA/SEDAT SUNA
Un 26enne e un 34enne sono sopravvissuti a 261 ore sotto le macerie (11 giorni), grazie al continuo lavoro dei soccorritori che hanno scavato nella loro direzione dopo aver sentito un suono, forse una voce.
I media turchi hanno riportato la notizia dei due uomini estratti vivi dai resti di un ospedale privato nella città turca di Hatay.
Uno dei due, Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, aveva portato il figlio in ospedale il giorno prima del terremoto, riferisce Anadolu.