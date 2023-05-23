PHOTO
epa10625669 People drive as smoke rises from a fire at a market in the Upper Nile State town of Renk, South Sudan, 13 May 2023. According to UNHCR, at least 40,000 people have arrived into South Sudan since armed clashes between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary groups began in Khartoum and other parts of the country on 15 April 2023. Most of the refugees are part of the some 800,000 South Sudanese who had previously fled the war in South Sudan and who are now returning to a country with tensions still remaining in many areas, and more than two million internally displaced people. Upon arriving at the Joda border crossing, the refugees head to a transit area set up by UNHCR in the small town of Renk, where various UN agencies assist them with registration, food, health check and logistics. EPA/AMEL PAIN
Era in vigore uno stop alle armi di una settimana tra esercito e paramilitari, al fine di consentire il passaggio di civili e aiuti umanitari in Sudan , ma durante la notte nella parte meridionale della capitale Khartoum si sono svolti comunque scontri e attacchi aerei .
Sono un migliaio le vittime della guerra tra l'esercito del generale Abdel Fattah al-Burhane ei paramilitari delle Forze di supporto rapido (FSR) del generale Mohamed Hamdane Daglo che dal 15 aprile infuria nello Stato africano e che ha provocato anche più di un milione di sfollati e profughi .