Era in vigore uno stop alle armi di una settimana tra esercito e paramilitari, al fine di consentire il passaggio di civili e aiuti umanitari in Sudan , ma durante la notte nella parte meridionale della capitale Khartoum si sono svolti comunque scontri e attacchi aerei .

Sono un migliaio le vittime della guerra tra l'esercito del generale Abdel Fattah al-Burhane ei paramilitari delle Forze di supporto rapido (FSR) del generale Mohamed Hamdane Daglo che dal 15 aprile infuria nello Stato africano e che ha provocato anche più di un milione di sfollati e profughi .