Un uomo di 45 anni, Hakan Yasinoglu, è stato estratto vivo dopo essere rimasto sepolto per 278 ore sotto le macerie di un edificio crollato a causa del terremoto ad Hatay, una delle città del sud est della Turchia più colpite dal sisma. Lo rende noto Anadolu.﻿

Due uomini di 26 e 34 anni erano stati estratti vivi dopo 261 ore sotto le macerie di un ospedale privato, sempre ad Hatay.

I soccorritori stavano lavorando intorno all'edificio crollato quando hanno sentito un suono, forse una voce, e hanno scavato in quella direzione. Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, uno dei due uomini tratti in salvo, aveva portato il figlio in ospedale il giorno prima del terremoto, riferisce Anadolu.