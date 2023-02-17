PHOTO
epa10472664 A member of Colombian USAR team with his dog checks the a site of collapsed buildings after a powerful earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 17 February 2023. Almost 44,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
Un uomo di 45 anni, Hakan Yasinoglu, è stato estratto vivo dopo essere rimasto sepolto per 278 ore sotto le macerie di un edificio crollato a causa del terremoto ad Hatay, una delle città del sud est della Turchia più colpite dal sisma. Lo rende noto Anadolu.
Due uomini di 26 e 34 anni erano stati estratti vivi dopo 261 ore sotto le macerie di un ospedale privato, sempre ad Hatay.
I soccorritori stavano lavorando intorno all'edificio crollato quando hanno sentito un suono, forse una voce, e hanno scavato in quella direzione. Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, uno dei due uomini tratti in salvo, aveva portato il figlio in ospedale il giorno prima del terremoto, riferisce Anadolu.