Il flusso continuo di notizie drammatiche legate al terremoto che ha colpito la Turchia ogni tanto viene interrotto: altre tre persone sono state trovate vive oggi sotto le macerie di un edificio crollato a Hatay, nel sud del paese, tredici giorni dopo le scosse di magnitudo 7.8.

Tra i sopravvissuti c'è anche un bambino, rimasto sepolto vivo per 296 ore, ha riferito l'emittente privata turca Ntv.

Il bilancio totale delle vittime del disastro del 6 febbraio ha superato i 45mila morti in Turchia e in Siria, secondo gli ultimi dati pubblicati sul sito della Reuters, ma si tratta di numeri destinati ad aumentare perché si contano ancora numerosi dispersi sotto i 264mila edifici distrutti.

Le vittime per ora registrate sono 39.672 in Turchia e 5.800 in Siria.