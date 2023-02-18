PHOTO
epa10472715 An aerial picture taken by drone shows a general view of collapsed buildings following a powerful earthquake in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 17 February 2023. Almost 44,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Il flusso continuo di notizie drammatiche legate al terremoto che ha colpito la Turchia ogni tanto viene interrotto: altre tre persone sono state trovate vive oggi sotto le macerie di un edificio crollato a Hatay, nel sud del paese, tredici giorni dopo le scosse di magnitudo 7.8.
Tra i sopravvissuti c'è anche un bambino, rimasto sepolto vivo per 296 ore, ha riferito l'emittente privata turca Ntv.
Il bilancio totale delle vittime del disastro del 6 febbraio ha superato i 45mila morti in Turchia e in Siria, secondo gli ultimi dati pubblicati sul sito della Reuters, ma si tratta di numeri destinati ad aumentare perché si contano ancora numerosi dispersi sotto i 264mila edifici distrutti.
Le vittime per ora registrate sono 39.672 in Turchia e 5.800 in Siria.