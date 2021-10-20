I talebani hanno annunciato di aver catturato nell'ultimo mese 250 miliziani dell'Isis-Khorasan, che dall'arrivo al potere dei mullah a Kabul ha rivendicato numerosi attentati kamikaze in Afghanistan con decine di vittime.

Lo ha dichiarato il portavoce talebano Zabihullah Mujahid, affermando che si tratta di combattenti "evasi dalle prigioni" del Paese.

I sedicenti studenti coranici sostengono anche di aver sventato decine di attacchi terroristici dello stesso gruppo jihadista.﻿

 