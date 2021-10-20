PHOTO
epa09407028 Pakistani security officials stand guard as people stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed by the Taliban who have taken over the control of the Afghan side of the border at Chaman, Pakistan, 09 August 2021. Taliban’s shadow governor for Kandahar province on 05 August issued a statement that announced the closing down of the border with Pakistan at Chaman, and said Islamabad should relax rules for crossing the frontier. EPA/AKHTER GULFAM
I talebani hanno annunciato di aver catturato nell'ultimo mese 250 miliziani dell'Isis-Khorasan, che dall'arrivo al potere dei mullah a Kabul ha rivendicato numerosi attentati kamikaze in Afghanistan con decine di vittime.
Lo ha dichiarato il portavoce talebano Zabihullah Mujahid, affermando che si tratta di combattenti "evasi dalle prigioni" del Paese.
I sedicenti studenti coranici sostengono anche di aver sventato decine di attacchi terroristici dello stesso gruppo jihadista.