Il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu ha visitato le truppe in Ucraina, come riferito l'agenzia di stampa russa Ria citata dal Guardian. E' la sua prima apparizione pubblica dopo l'ammutinamento di Wagner nel fine settimana e le voci che parlavano di una sua sospensione dall'incarico.

Shoigu non ha commentato la ribellione della brigata poi ritiratasi, dopo che il leader dei mercenari Prigozhin aveva chiesto al ministro della Difesa di incontrarlo a Rostov prima di sospendere la marcia verso Mosca.

La Afp segnala inoltre che il titolare della Difesa russa in questa circostanza è comparso anche in tv per la prima volta dalla ribellione della brigata Wagner poi rientrata.﻿