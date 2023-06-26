PHOTO
epa10696474 A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry’s press-service shows Russian Defence Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu (C), visiting the arsenals and storage base to check the preparation of equipment and weapons to be shipped to the area of the special military operation, in the Omsk region, Russia, 17 June 2023. The head of the Main Armored Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported to Shoigu that all armored vehicles had been modified to meet security requirements, the equipment had already been loaded onto railway platforms and was ready to be sent to the troops.’In the near future, it is planned to send an additional 700 pieces of artillery weapons,’ the Russian Defense Ministry noted. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu ha visitato le truppe in Ucraina, come riferito l'agenzia di stampa russa Ria citata dal Guardian. E' la sua prima apparizione pubblica dopo l'ammutinamento di Wagner nel fine settimana e le voci che parlavano di una sua sospensione dall'incarico.
Shoigu non ha commentato la ribellione della brigata poi ritiratasi, dopo che il leader dei mercenari Prigozhin aveva chiesto al ministro della Difesa di incontrarlo a Rostov prima di sospendere la marcia verso Mosca.
La Afp segnala inoltre che il titolare della Difesa russa in questa circostanza è comparso anche in tv per la prima volta dalla ribellione della brigata Wagner poi rientrata.