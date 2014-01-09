Max Eden ha 20 anni e nel 2012 pesava circa 136 kg.

Per questo veniva preso in giro e insultato. E’ stato paragonato anche al protagonista obeso Peter Griffin, un cartone animato.

Stanco di essere preso di mira da tutti, scambiato per il compagno della madre, e per la paura di restare per sempre grasso, Max ha deciso di mettersi a dieta e in 18 mesi ha perso 57 chilogrammi: da 136 è passato a 79 kg.

“Ho lasciato la scuola all'età di 16 anni – ha affermato Max - e ho aiutato nella gastronomia della mia famiglia , dove la tentazione di mangiare sempre era troppo grande”.

Troppo timido per iscriversi in una palestra , il giovane andava a correre soprattutto di notte.

L’obiettivo di diventare un ragazzo magro e accettato è stato raggiunto e Max spera che la sua storia possa aiutare altre persone nella sua stessa situazione.