Please find some before and after photos for you, including one from one of the catwalk shows. If there is any other information you need, don't hesitate to ask: Hi, I'm Max from Cheshire, In 2012 I weighed 21.5 stone and did no exercise and hated fashion as nothing ever fitted, I decided to do something about it and in the space of 18 months I have lost 9 stone and have appeared in Catwalk Fashion Shows. I email you today as I want to encourage more people to lose weight, and I know that I was always spurred on by success stories but never saw many from men. So here's mine. From an early age, I was never a big fan of sport and would usually walk around the field while others would run, although I did not start putting on weight until about the age of 14/15, I was still not interested in sport early on. I left school at the age of 16 and helped in my family's delicatessen where the constant surrounding of food was too big a temptation and by the age of 18, I was 21.5 stone. Three things that got me to change, one was on the television when someone was being interviewed and said he knows he'll never be a thin person and will always be the fat one' which depressed me, I thought that I don't want to be the 'Fat One' and forever be fat and the other thing that got me to change was at a Music Concert and I stood up to dance and the people behind complained of a 'fatty blocking their view'. The third was that when I would go out for drinks with my mother, they would think we were a couple and thought I was in my late 40s even though I was in my teens. I was too frightened to go to a gym because I thought it would be full of posers and that I would be laughed at,(I now know this isn't the case) so instead of going to the gym, I went on runs at night when it was dark, I did try running in the day but I would get high school children shouting 'MOOBS 'RUN, FATTIE, RUN' and 'IT's PETER GRIFFIN' so I stuck to running at night. After I had lost 3 Stone, I decided to join a gym,and it was one of the best decision I ever made. I had built up these stereotypes of gyms being for the best only and not social, how wrong I was - I felt so welcomed and accepted and the more I trained, the better I felt. Now, I am under 12.5 stone and feel the fittest I have ever felt, a person that would once never even think about fashion was now accepted to appear as a model in a Fashion Catwalk shows in Manchester. I just hope that I can get some people who have given up to read this and give them some hope, I had given up at one point but it is never too late, I hope that younger people read this and decide I can change, because it does change your life! And to anyone who thinks sport is'nt their thing, I was the same but I have since discovered sport again and I love it, I think sometimes at school, the sport you learn is sometimes daunting and boring, and I do feel that all schools should encourage students to do any sort of sport they want, if it gets them active and fit, its worth doing. And for me, I am now training to be a radio/tv presenter and want to explore a career in modelling as well, how amazing that 2 years ago, I would have been embarrassed to even have my photo taken. I hope that you can submit my weight loss journey so hopefully others can be inspired especially at this New Year Period to anyone thinking of giving up, Keep Going - Its worth it! thanks Max
Max Eden ha 20 anni e nel 2012 pesava circa 136 kg.
Per questo veniva preso in giro e insultato. E’ stato paragonato anche al protagonista obeso Peter Griffin, un cartone animato.
Stanco di essere preso di mira da tutti, scambiato per il compagno della madre, e per la paura di restare per sempre grasso, Max ha deciso di mettersi a dieta e in 18 mesi ha perso 57 chilogrammi: da 136 è passato a 79 kg.
“Ho lasciato la scuola all'età di 16 anni – ha affermato Max - e ho aiutato nella gastronomia della mia famiglia , dove la tentazione di mangiare sempre era troppo grande”.
Troppo timido per iscriversi in una palestra , il giovane andava a correre soprattutto di notte.
L’obiettivo di diventare un ragazzo magro e accettato è stato raggiunto e Max spera che la sua storia possa aiutare altre persone nella sua stessa situazione.