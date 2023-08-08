Un pranzo di famiglia si è trasformato in tragedia nella città di Leongatha, in Australia, dove una coppia di anziani ha mangiato a casa della ex nuora per stare con i nipotini e altri due ospiti. Come riportano la Bbc e TgCom 24, il pasto a base di funghi selvatici cucinato dalla donna, si è rivelato poi mortale.

Quattro commensali, i nonni e gli altri 2 ospiti, hanno infatti dovuto recarsi in ospedale con gravi sintomi di avvelenamento: tre hanno perso la vita, un altro è gravissimo. E ora la polizia indaga sul ruolo della nuora.

I funghi che hanno mangiato, come sostiene la polizia, appartenevano alla specie “Amanita falloide”, che provoca danni irreversibili al fegato, e se il trattamento non è tempestivo si rivela quasi sempre letale. La donna si dichiara innocente e spiega di non avere idea di cosa possa essere successo. Anzi, sottolinea che ha sempre amato la sua famiglia nonostante sia separata, in modo amichevole, dal figlio della coppia di anziani.

Lei e i suoi due figli, presenti al pranzo, stanno bene, in quanto tutti e 3 hanno mangiato un pasto diverso dai funghi, come sostiene la polizia.

"Al momento le morti rimangono inspiegabili" - ha riferito Dean Thomas della Squadra Omicidi della polizia locale, come riporta TgCom 24 - "Può essere stato davvero qualcosa di casuale e non volontario, ma non siamo ancora in grado di dirlo", ha aggiunto.