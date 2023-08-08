PHOTO
Russula sardonia, commonly known as the primrose brittlegill, is a mushroom of the genus Russula, which are commonly known as brittlegills. The fruiting body, or mushroom, is a reddish-purple, the colour of blackberry juice, and is found in coniferous woodland in summer and autumn. It is inedible, and like many inedible members of the genus, has a hot, peppery taste. Description: The cap grows to around 10 cm (4 in) in diameter. It is commonly purplish-red, but brownish, and greenish forms have been recorded. Usually it is darker in colour towards the middle, which is convex when young, but becomes depressed in the centre with age. The stem is occasionally white, but more commonly is flushed with pale purple-red, and has a grape-like; easily removed bloom. It is 3–8 cm tall and 1–1.5 cm in diameter. The adnexed to slightly decurrent gills are pale primrose yellow, and they darken with age. They are narrow, and exude water droplets when young.(see photograph left) They also turn slowly pink when ammonia is dropped onto them. This identifies the mushroom to species level, and is a ‘must do’ test for the rarer colour forms. The spore print is cream.[1] The flesh is firm, and has a very hot taste, making the mushroom inedible. Distribution and habitat: Russula sardonia appears in late summer and autumn; growing with Pinus (pine) in coniferous woodland, on sandy soils. It is a common mushroom, and is found across Britain, and Northern Europe. It does not occur in North America. Edibility: This mushroom is inedible, and has a 'pepper hot' taste. (Source Wikipedia). This nice Russula was growing under Pine Trees in the Voorsterbos (Noordoostpolder), Netherlands.
Un pranzo di famiglia si è trasformato in tragedia nella città di Leongatha, in Australia, dove una coppia di anziani ha mangiato a casa della ex nuora per stare con i nipotini e altri due ospiti. Come riportano la Bbc e TgCom 24, il pasto a base di funghi selvatici cucinato dalla donna, si è rivelato poi mortale.
Quattro commensali, i nonni e gli altri 2 ospiti, hanno infatti dovuto recarsi in ospedale con gravi sintomi di avvelenamento: tre hanno perso la vita, un altro è gravissimo. E ora la polizia indaga sul ruolo della nuora.
I funghi che hanno mangiato, come sostiene la polizia, appartenevano alla specie “Amanita falloide”, che provoca danni irreversibili al fegato, e se il trattamento non è tempestivo si rivela quasi sempre letale. La donna si dichiara innocente e spiega di non avere idea di cosa possa essere successo. Anzi, sottolinea che ha sempre amato la sua famiglia nonostante sia separata, in modo amichevole, dal figlio della coppia di anziani.
Lei e i suoi due figli, presenti al pranzo, stanno bene, in quanto tutti e 3 hanno mangiato un pasto diverso dai funghi, come sostiene la polizia.
"Al momento le morti rimangono inspiegabili" - ha riferito Dean Thomas della Squadra Omicidi della polizia locale, come riporta TgCom 24 - "Può essere stato davvero qualcosa di casuale e non volontario, ma non siamo ancora in grado di dirlo", ha aggiunto.