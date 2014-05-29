Due cugine indiane "dalit" (senza casta) di 14 e 15 anni sono state violentate e poi impiccate ad un albero di mango da una banda in un villaggio dell’India nord-orientale. Gli abitanti dello stesso villaggio hanno avviato le ricerche ma sono arrivati troppo tardi: le due ragazze erano già morte.

A dare la notizia i media inglesi. Sette persone, tra cui due agenti, sono state denunciate, quattro arrestate e tre sono i latitanti. 

 

 