epa03518670 An Indian protester holds a candle and others placards, during a silent protest march held by sex workers, transgender and gays, against the gang rape of a student in New Delhi a week back, in Mumbai, India, 27 December 2012. The 23 year old woman who was gang-raped by 6 men on a moving bus on the night of 16 December 2012 has been flown to a Singapore hospital for further treatment of her severe internal injuries. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Due cugine indiane "dalit" (senza casta) di 14 e 15 anni sono state violentate e poi impiccate ad un albero di mango da una banda in un villaggio dell’India nord-orientale. Gli abitanti dello stesso villaggio hanno avviato le ricerche ma sono arrivati troppo tardi: le due ragazze erano già morte.
A dare la notizia i media inglesi. Sette persone, tra cui due agenti, sono state denunciate, quattro arrestate e tre sono i latitanti.