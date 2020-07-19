 Un uomo è stato fermato ieri a Nantes. A suo carico vi sarebbero alcuni indizi di responsabilità in relazione all'incendio che ha colpito la cattedrale.

A renderlo noto è il canale francese Bfm. Si tratterebbe di un volontario che il giorno prima del rogo era stato incaricato di chiudere a chiave la chiesa.

Sono in corso verifiche degli inquirenti sulla sua posizione. La polizia scientifica continuerà oggi a fare rilievi.