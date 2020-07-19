PHOTO
A French Police officer gestures as firefighters are at work to put out a fire at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, western France, on July 18, 2020. - The major fire that broke out on July 18, 2020 inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes has now been contained, emergency services said. "It is a major fire," the emergency operations centre said, adding that crews were alerted just before 08:00 am (0600 GMT) and that 60 firefighters had been dispatched. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)
Un uomo è stato fermato ieri a Nantes. A suo carico vi sarebbero alcuni indizi di responsabilità in relazione all'incendio che ha colpito la cattedrale.
A renderlo noto è il canale francese Bfm. Si tratterebbe di un volontario che il giorno prima del rogo era stato incaricato di chiudere a chiave la chiesa.
Sono in corso verifiche degli inquirenti sulla sua posizione. La polizia scientifica continuerà oggi a fare rilievi.