epa09407028 Pakistani security officials stand guard as people stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed by the Taliban who have taken over the control of the Afghan side of the border at Chaman, Pakistan, 09 August 2021. Taliban’s shadow governor for Kandahar province on 05 August issued a statement that announced the closing down of the border with Pakistan at Chaman, and said Islamabad should relax rules for crossing the frontier. EPA/AKHTER GULFAM
I talebani a Kabul hanno sparato per disperdere una manifestazione di protesta contro il Pakistan. Lo rivelano fonti giornalistiche sul posto. La manifestazione di una settantina di persone, in maggioranza donne, ha protestato davanti all'ambasciata pachistana.
ToloNews, su Twitter, parla di "centinaia di manifestanti oggi a Kabul" che "gridano slogan contro il Pakistan". Nelle foto di ToloNews si vedono in prima fila diverse donne che reggono uno striscione.
I testimoni affermano che gli spari erano diretti in aria. Filmati diffusi sui social mostrano centinaia di donne che rivolgono urla rabbiose e slogan di protesta contro il Pakistan, accusato di appoggiare il regime talebano. Le donne reggono cartelli, striscioni e alcune bandierine nazionali afghane.