I talebani a Kabul hanno sparato per disperdere una manifestazione di protesta contro il Pakistan. Lo rivelano fonti giornalistiche sul posto. La manifestazione di una settantina di persone, in maggioranza donne, ha protestato davanti all'ambasciata pachistana.

ToloNews, su Twitter, parla di "centinaia di manifestanti oggi a Kabul" che "gridano slogan contro il Pakistan". Nelle foto di ToloNews si vedono in prima fila diverse donne che reggono uno striscione.

I testimoni affermano che gli spari erano diretti in aria. Filmati diffusi sui social mostrano centinaia di donne che rivolgono urla rabbiose e slogan di protesta contro il Pakistan, accusato di appoggiare il regime talebano. Le donne reggono cartelli, striscioni e alcune bandierine nazionali afghane. 