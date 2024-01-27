Il governo americano ha dato il via libera alla vendita di caccia F-16 alla Turchia, dopo la ratifica da parte di Ankara nei giorni scorsi all'ingresso della Svezia nella Nato.

Come richiesto dalla legge statunitense, il Dipartimento di Stato ha notificato al Congresso anche la vendita di un altro F-35 alla Grecia, confermano fonti ufficiali Usa.