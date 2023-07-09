Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, 59 anni, corrispondente del quotidiano La Jornada nello stato nordoccidentale di Nayarit, è stato trovato morto in località di Huachines, nel comune di Tepic.

La notizia è stata data dallo stesso giornale di Città del Messico le "autorità locali".

Iñiguez era scomparso venerdì pomeriggio, quando la moglie aveva denunciato che ignoti avevano prelevato Luis Martín da casa sua insieme al suo computer, al suo cellulare e a un hard disk.