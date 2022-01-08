PHOTO
At least 20 people froze to death in cars stuck in the snow due to the influx of tourists in Murree, a mountain resort located near the capital Islamabad. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed confirmed “20 deaths” inside stranded cars, adding more than 700 vehicles have been rescued while around 250 are still stranded. Military and paramilitary troops are helping the local administration in rescue operations. Bad weather is interrupting the rescue operation. The snowfall began on Tuesday night and continued till Friday with regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. Murree, a mountain resort located about 30 kilometer northeast of the capital Islamabad. There are also reports of deaths due to snowfall related incidents in Galyat, an area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province adjacent to Murree. ANSA/RESCUE OPERATION PICTURES PROVIDED BY MEDIA WING OF PAKISTAN ARMY EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES
Sale a 21 il bilancio delle vittime della tempesta di neve che ha colpito la località montana di Murree, in Pakistan, a circa 30 chilometri dalla capitale Islamabad.
Sarebbero morti congelati nelle loro auto, rimaste intrappolate nella neve. Lo hanno riferito i servizi di soccorso dopo che il ministro dell'Interno pachistano Rashid Ahmed aveva inizialmente segnalato un bilancio di 20 vittime.
Ahmed ha poi aggiunto che più di 700 veicoli sono stati estratti e gli occupanti portati in salvo, mentre altre 250 auto circa sono rimaste ancora bloccate.
Truppe militari e paramilitari stanno intervenendo in aiuto dell'amministrazione locale impegnata nelle operazioni di soccorso, ostacolate dal continuo imperversare maltempo.
La drammatica nevicata è iniziata nella notte di martedì, proseguendo a intervalli regolari e attirando inizialmente migliaia di turisti.