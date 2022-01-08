Sale a 21 il bilancio delle vittime della tempesta di neve che ha colpito la località montana di Murree, in Pakistan, a circa 30 chilometri dalla capitale Islamabad.

Sarebbero morti congelati nelle loro auto, rimaste intrappolate nella neve. Lo hanno riferito i servizi di soccorso dopo che il ministro dell'Interno pachistano Rashid Ahmed aveva inizialmente segnalato un bilancio di 20 vittime. 

Ahmed ha poi aggiunto che più di 700 veicoli sono stati estratti e gli occupanti portati in salvo, mentre altre 250 auto circa sono rimaste ancora bloccate.

Truppe militari e paramilitari stanno intervenendo in aiuto dell'amministrazione locale impegnata nelle operazioni di soccorso, ostacolate dal continuo imperversare maltempo.

La drammatica nevicata è iniziata nella notte di martedì, proseguendo a intervalli regolari e attirando inizialmente migliaia di turisti.﻿