Vicenda tragica nel nord del Camerun: tredici civili, tra cui otto bambini, sono morti oggi in un villaggio dopo che una donna si è fatta esplodere in un attacco di Boko Haram, organizzazione terrorista jihadista attiva in Nigeria.

Lo hanno reso noto all'Afp un'autorità locale e un funzionario di polizia.

Il nord del Camerun subisce da tempo le incursioni dei miliziani jihadisti dalla vicina Nigeria, dove Boko Haram ha sterminato decine di migliaia di persone dall'inizio degli attacchi nel 2009.﻿