epa04100295 (FILE) A file photograph dated 28 January 2013 showing the remains of houses after a Boko Haram attack, killing 70 people, in Kawuri, Nigeria. Reports on 25 February 2014 state that suspected Islamist militants attacked a school 25 February 2014 and killed 43 people in north-eastern Nigeria, local officials and hospital sources said. More than 50 gunmen thought to belong to the Boko Haram group stormed the school in Buni Yadi in Yobe state in the early morning, a member of the school committee said. The attackers kicked open the doors of buildings where students were sleeping. They slit the throats of many of them, avoiding the use of firearms in order not to attract the attention of security personnel manning a checkpoint nearby. EPA/STRINGER
Vicenda tragica nel nord del Camerun: tredici civili, tra cui otto bambini, sono morti oggi in un villaggio dopo che una donna si è fatta esplodere in un attacco di Boko Haram, organizzazione terrorista jihadista attiva in Nigeria.
Lo hanno reso noto all'Afp un'autorità locale e un funzionario di polizia.
Il nord del Camerun subisce da tempo le incursioni dei miliziani jihadisti dalla vicina Nigeria, dove Boko Haram ha sterminato decine di migliaia di persone dall'inizio degli attacchi nel 2009.