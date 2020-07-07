PHOTO
epa08452458 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask, leaves the Palacio do Alvorada, the official presidential residence in Brasilia, Brazil, 29 May 2020. Half of Brazilians disapprove of Bolsonaro's management of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports state, while only 27 percent approve of it. Brazil is confirmed as one of the epicenters of COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Latin American country has the second-highest number of cases in the world and the sixth-highest number of virus deaths since the start of the pandemic. EPA/Joedson Alves
Il presidente brasiliano Jair Bolsonaro ha i sintomi del coronavirus. Ad affermarlo è stato lui stesso all'emittente Cnn Brasil.
Bolsonaro, 65 anni compiuti a marzo, ha dichiarato di avere 38 di febbre e una saturazione di ossigeno nel sangue pari al 96%. Il capo dello Stato ha anche spiegato che sta prendendo idrossiclorochina.
Il risultato del test a cui Bolsonaro si è nel frattempo sottoposto dovrebbe uscire nelle prossime ore. A causa dei sintomi, la sua agenda per il resto della settimana è stata annullata.