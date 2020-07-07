Il presidente brasiliano Jair Bolsonaro ha i sintomi del coronavirus. Ad affermarlo è stato lui stesso all'emittente Cnn Brasil.

Bolsonaro, 65 anni compiuti a marzo, ha dichiarato di avere 38 di febbre e una saturazione di ossigeno nel sangue pari al 96%. Il capo dello Stato ha anche spiegato che sta prendendo idrossiclorochina.

Il risultato del test a cui Bolsonaro si è nel frattempo sottoposto dovrebbe uscire nelle prossime ore. A causa dei sintomi, la sua agenda per il resto della settimana è stata annullata.