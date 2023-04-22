PHOTO
epa08498828 A view of the Treasury building at the reopened Petra archeological site, in Petra, some 280 km south of Amman, Jordan, 20 June 2020. Petra archeological site is one of the landmarks of Jordan tourism sector, the former Nabatean capital which dates back to about 200 BC, attracted in 2019, according to official figures, about 1,13 million visitors from all over the world. Following the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Jordan, the last tourist left Petra on 16 March. Since then its some 200 guides, 1,500 horse and donkey owners, hotels, restaurant and tourist stalls workers stayed without a fixed revenue. As Jordan tourism sites have officially reopened to domestic tourism on 16 June, locals flocked on 20 June to visit Petra in quiet surroundings without the big tourist buses. EPA/ANDRE PAIN
Un turista italiano ha perso la vita in Giordania, nella giornata di venerdì 21 aprile, dopo una caduta di 30 metri mentre stava percorrendo un sentiero chiuso al transito nel sito archeologico di Petra.
La notizia è stata riportata dai media locali e confermata da fonti qualificate.
L'uomo, un 30enne originario di Torino, che si trovava da solo in viaggio nel Paese, è stato portato in ospedale dove ne è stato riscontrato il decesso a causa delle ferite riportate.