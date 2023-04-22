Un turista italiano ha perso la vita in Giordania, nella giornata di venerdì 21 aprile, dopo una caduta di 30 metri mentre stava percorrendo un sentiero chiuso al transito nel sito archeologico di Petra.

La notizia è stata riportata dai media locali e confermata da fonti qualificate.

L'uomo, un 30enne originario di Torino, che si trovava da solo in viaggio nel Paese, è stato portato in ospedale dove ne è stato riscontrato il decesso a causa delle ferite riportate.