Ospitati anche in Sardegna gli immigrati che a migliaia stanno sbarcando in Sicilia. In particolare sono 101 gli stranieri partiti da Augusta verso l'isola per essere accolti nel Cpa di Elmas, ma anche a Oristano, Nuoro e Sassari.

Cinque sono eritrei, gli altri sono tutti di origine siriana e sono in Sardegna per chiedere asilo politico. Nel cagliaritano sono 40, fra loro sette minori due dei quali neonati e tre donne. Gli altri 61 saranno ospitati nelle altre città in vari agriturismo, 26 a Sassari, 20 a Oristano e 15 a Nuoro.

Secondo quanto fanno sapere dal Cpa gli stranieri, che sono stati tutti visitati, sono in buone condizioni di salute.