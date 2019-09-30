Ancora sbarchi di migranti nella notte e all'alba a Sant'Antioco e Teulada. Dopo i 53 arrivati fra sabato e domenica, nuove persone sono state intercettate.

La Capitaneria di porto di Sant'Antioco ha individuato 12 algerini di età adulta, tutti uomini, presi in carico dagli uomini del Commissariato di polizia e dai carabinieri della Compagnia di Carbonia.

Otto persone, sempre algerine, sono state rintracciate invece a Teulada, dove sono intervenuti i militari della Stazione di Giba.

Nelle ultime 48 ore sono 75 i migranti sbarcati nelle coste della Sardegna.