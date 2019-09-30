PHOTO
In this photo taken on Friday, Nov. 14, 2014 and provided by the Portoguese Navy, migrants are crammed on a wooden boat off the Lybian coast. The Portuguese open sea patrol vessel the Viana Do Castelo made its first rescue of migrants as part of Operation Triton, the EU operation that has stepped in to help Italy patrol its coastline. A spokeswoman for Frontex, the European Agency that coordinates Triton deployment, told the Associated Press that in recent days Operation Triton has rescued over 600 migrants. The European Operation Triton is taking over from the Italian Operation Mare Nostrum which was launched by the Italian government in October of 2013, following a migrant shipwreck that left over 300 people dead just off the coast of Lampedusa, the small strip of island that is part of Italy but closer to the African mainland. (AP Photo/Portuguese Navy, ho)
Ancora sbarchi di migranti nella notte e all'alba a Sant'Antioco e Teulada. Dopo i 53 arrivati fra sabato e domenica, nuove persone sono state intercettate.
La Capitaneria di porto di Sant'Antioco ha individuato 12 algerini di età adulta, tutti uomini, presi in carico dagli uomini del Commissariato di polizia e dai carabinieri della Compagnia di Carbonia.
Otto persone, sempre algerine, sono state rintracciate invece a Teulada, dove sono intervenuti i militari della Stazione di Giba.
Nelle ultime 48 ore sono 75 i migranti sbarcati nelle coste della Sardegna.