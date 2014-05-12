Almeno 14 migranti sono morti nel naufragio del barcone a circa 100 miglia da Lampedusa. Lo riferiscono fonti dei soccorritori. Il barcone era stato avvistato da un velivolo Atr della Guardia costiera in pattugliamento sul Canale di Sicilia.

Considerate le precarie condizioni di stabilità del natante, è stata dirottata sul posto una nave mercantile che è stata la prima ad intervenire quando il barcone, per cause in corso di accertamento, è affondato.

Sul luogo del disastro - nei pressi di una piattaforma petrolifera al largo delle coste libiche - sono nel frattempo giunte alcune navi della Marina militare, del dispositivo Mare Nostrum, e due motovedette delle Capitanerie che stanno partecipando ai soccorsi.