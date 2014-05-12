PHOTO
Bodies of drowned migrants are lined up in the port of Lampedusa Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. Tens of people died when a ship carrying African migrants toward Italy caught fire and sank off the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, spilling hundreds of passengers into the sea, officials said Thursday. Many migrants have been rescued, but the boat is believed to have been carrying as many as 500 people. It is one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in recent times and the second one this week off Italy: On Monday, 13 men drowned while trying to reach southern Sicily when their ship ran aground just a few meters (yards) from shore at Scicli. (AP Photo/Nino Randazzo, Health Care Service, HO)
Almeno 14 migranti sono morti nel naufragio del barcone a circa 100 miglia da Lampedusa. Lo riferiscono fonti dei soccorritori. Il barcone era stato avvistato da un velivolo Atr della Guardia costiera in pattugliamento sul Canale di Sicilia.
Considerate le precarie condizioni di stabilità del natante, è stata dirottata sul posto una nave mercantile che è stata la prima ad intervenire quando il barcone, per cause in corso di accertamento, è affondato.
Sul luogo del disastro - nei pressi di una piattaforma petrolifera al largo delle coste libiche - sono nel frattempo giunte alcune navi della Marina militare, del dispositivo Mare Nostrum, e due motovedette delle Capitanerie che stanno partecipando ai soccorsi.