In Sardegna si registrano oggi 41 ulteriori casi confermati di positività al COVID, sulla base di 2362 persone testate.

Sono stati processati in totale, fra molecolari e antigenici, 9103 test.

I pazienti ricoverati nei reparti di terapia intensiva sono 17 ( 1 in meno rispetto a ieri).

I pazienti ricoverati in area medica sono 178 ( 10 in meno rispetto a ieri).

3126 sono i casi di isolamento domiciliare (245 in meno rispetto a ieri).

Non si registrano decessi.