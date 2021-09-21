PHOTO
In Sardegna si registrano oggi 41 ulteriori casi confermati di positività al COVID, sulla base di 2362 persone testate.
Sono stati processati in totale, fra molecolari e antigenici, 9103 test.
I pazienti ricoverati nei reparti di terapia intensiva sono 17 ( 1 in meno rispetto a ieri).
I pazienti ricoverati in area medica sono 178 ( 10 in meno rispetto a ieri).
3126 sono i casi di isolamento domiciliare (245 in meno rispetto a ieri).
Non si registrano decessi.