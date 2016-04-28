Il premier Matteo Renzi nel corso della diretta #Matteorisponde, rispondendo a chi invoca la continuità territoriale anche per la Sicilia ha citato la Sardegna come esempio da seguire.

“Quando avremo la continuità territoriale in Sicilia come in Sardegna? "Buona domanda. Anche perché in Sardegna sta funzionando bene. Ci lavoriamo".