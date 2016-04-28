PHOTO
Matteo Renzi, Italy's incoming prime minister, speaks during a news conference to announce the names of the cabinet ministers that will form Italy's new government, at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2014. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg *** Local Caption *** Matteo Renzi
Il premier Matteo Renzi nel corso della diretta #Matteorisponde, rispondendo a chi invoca la continuità territoriale anche per la Sicilia ha citato la Sardegna come esempio da seguire.
“Quando avremo la continuità territoriale in Sicilia come in Sardegna? "Buona domanda. Anche perché in Sardegna sta funzionando bene. Ci lavoriamo".