È successo il 7 novembre 1504. Cristoforo Colombo rientra in Spagna a conclusione del suo quarto e ultimo viaggio nelle Americhe di Cristoforo Colombo.

1665. Esce il primo numero del quotidiano inglese “London Gazette”. È il più vecchio ancora esistente. 1929. Viene inaugurato il Museum of Modern Art di New York.

1931. Viene fondata la Repubblica sovietica cinese.

1944. Franklin Delano Roosevelt viene eletto presidente degli Stati Uniti per la quarta volta. È ancora l'unico caso.

1956. Crisi di Suez: una risoluzione dell'Onu chiede a Regno Unito, Francia e Israele di ritirare immediatamente le loro truppe dall'Egitto.

1989. Douglas Wilder è il primo governatore afroamericano: viene eletto nello Stato della Virginia. 2000. Hilary Rodham Clinton viene eletta al Senato degli Stati Uniti. È la prima First Lady parlamentare.

2002. L'Iran vieta la pubblicità dei prodotti degli Stati Uniti.