0430 ROYAL Fleet Street 5...Front page of the London Gazette dated 1668, one of the exhibits in the new exhibition at St Brides Institute . The Prince of Wales was Monday March 11 2002, expected to deliver a robust address at the journalists church, St Bride's just off London's Fleet Street, at a service to mark the 300th anniversary of the first British daily newspaper to be published, the Daily Courant. The anniversary will be accompanied by an exhibition, promoted by the London Press Club, in the nearby St Bride Institute, with more than 100 exhibits recording 300 years of Fleet Street as the former natural home of Britain's national newspapers. The exhibition includes originals of the first editions of many newspapers, facsimiles of famous front pages, and provides a fascinating and intriguing insight into the history of what still is probably the most famous street in London, even though now it has been abandoned by every national news organisation. The exhibition runs for two weeks. See PA story ROYAL Fleet Street. PA Photos
È successo il 7 novembre 1504. Cristoforo Colombo rientra in Spagna a conclusione del suo quarto e ultimo viaggio nelle Americhe di Cristoforo Colombo.
1665. Esce il primo numero del quotidiano inglese “London Gazette”. È il più vecchio ancora esistente. 1929. Viene inaugurato il Museum of Modern Art di New York.
1931. Viene fondata la Repubblica sovietica cinese.
1944. Franklin Delano Roosevelt viene eletto presidente degli Stati Uniti per la quarta volta. È ancora l'unico caso.
1956. Crisi di Suez: una risoluzione dell'Onu chiede a Regno Unito, Francia e Israele di ritirare immediatamente le loro truppe dall'Egitto.
1989. Douglas Wilder è il primo governatore afroamericano: viene eletto nello Stato della Virginia. 2000. Hilary Rodham Clinton viene eletta al Senato degli Stati Uniti. È la prima First Lady parlamentare.
2002. L'Iran vieta la pubblicità dei prodotti degli Stati Uniti.