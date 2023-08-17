PHOTO
The majestic and imposing central nave and apse of the Duomo of San Lorenzo (Cathedral of Saint Lawrence), in the heart of the medieval city of Viterbo, in central Italy. Built in the Romanesque style in the 12th century, this cathedral became important in the history of the Catholicism when in the 13th century Viterbo became the seat of the Roman Pontiffs. The medieval center of Viterbo, the largest in Europe with countless historic buildings, churches and villages, stands on the route of the ancient Via Francigena (French Route) which in medieval times connected the regions of France to Rome, up to the commercial ports of Puglia, in southern Italy, to reach the Holy Land through the Mediterranean. Located 100 kilometers north of Rome along the current route of the Via Cassia and recognized as a city with a papal document from the year 852 AD, Viterbo is characterized by its stone and tuff constructions, materials abundantly present in this region of central Italy and which have always been used for the construction of houses and churches. Super wide angle image in high 16:9 and definition format.
Minimo storico delle presenze nelle chiese in Italia nel 2022: soltanto il 18,8% della popolazione partecipa a un rito religioso almeno una volta la settimana. Il 31% in tutti i 12 mesi dell'anno non sono mai entrati in un luogo di culto, se non per una cerimonia, come un battesimo o un matrimonio, e un rito funebre.
Come riporta TgCom 24, la pratica religiosa in Italia, nell'arco degli ultimi 20 anni ha subito un costante calo, fino a dimezzarsi: si è infatti passati dal 36,4% della popolazione che, nel 2001, affermava di essere praticante, a meno del 19% del 2022.
Il fenomeno dello svuotamento delle chiese risulta legato a diverse classi di età, ma è molto più evidente quella dei giovani (18-24 anni) e degli adolescenti (14-17).