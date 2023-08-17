Minimo storico delle presenze nelle chiese in Italia nel 2022: soltanto il 18,8% della popolazione partecipa a un rito religioso almeno una volta la settimana. Il 31% in tutti i 12 mesi dell'anno non sono mai entrati in un luogo di culto, se non per una cerimonia, come un battesimo o un matrimonio, e un rito funebre.

Come riporta TgCom 24, la pratica religiosa in Italia, nell'arco degli ultimi 20 anni ha subito un costante calo, fino a dimezzarsi: si è infatti passati dal 36,4% della popolazione che, nel 2001, affermava di essere praticante, a meno del 19% del 2022.

Il fenomeno dello svuotamento delle chiese risulta legato a diverse classi di età, ma è molto più evidente quella dei giovani (18-24 anni) e degli adolescenti (14-17).