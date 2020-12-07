Il premier romeno uscente, Ludovic Orban, ha annunciato oggi le sue dimissioni. La decisione dopo l'insuccesso del suo Partito liberale (Pnl) alle elezioni legislative di ieri.

"Non mi attacco alle poltrone", ha detto Orban. Contro le previsioni dei sondaggi, a spoglio quasi concluso, il Pnl ha ottenuto meno del 25%, mentre il Partito socialdemocratico (Psd) ha superato il 29%.

Le maggiori chance di formare il governo le ha comunque il centrodestra potendo contare su una maggiore possibilità di alleanze. ﻿

 