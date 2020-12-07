PHOTO
epa08867419 Ludovic Orban, Romania's premier and the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), flanked by party members, arranges his mask as he delivers a speech after first exit-polls results were announced, at the PNL headquarters, during the parliamentary elections in Bucharest, Romania, 06 December 2020. According to exit polls, PSD (Social Democracy Party) is leading with 30.6%, followed by PNL with 29.1% and the political alliance USR-PLUS with 15.9 %. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
Il premier romeno uscente, Ludovic Orban, ha annunciato oggi le sue dimissioni. La decisione dopo l'insuccesso del suo Partito liberale (Pnl) alle elezioni legislative di ieri.
"Non mi attacco alle poltrone", ha detto Orban. Contro le previsioni dei sondaggi, a spoglio quasi concluso, il Pnl ha ottenuto meno del 25%, mentre il Partito socialdemocratico (Psd) ha superato il 29%.
Le maggiori chance di formare il governo le ha comunque il centrodestra potendo contare su una maggiore possibilità di alleanze.