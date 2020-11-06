PHOTO
Pharmacists wearing protective face masks in Rome, Italy, 20 March 2020.The number of deaths from the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus in Italy has now surpassed the death toll for all of China, where the outbreak originated. According to the Civil Protection agency, the total number of confirmed infections has risen to more than 41,000, while over 3,400 people have lost their lives to the disease in the Mediterranean country. ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI
Nuovo record di casi Covid in Italia dall'inizio della pandemia. Sono 37.809 i contagi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore.
Le vittime sono 446 in più rispetto a ieri (mai così tante da aprile).
I contagi complessivamente accertati in Italia dall'inizio dell'emergenza sono 862.681, comprese vittime e guariti, mentre il totale dei morti è di 40.638. Sono 234.245 i tamponi effettuati nelle ultime 24 ore (record), circa 15mila più di ieri, con un rapporto positivi/tamponi al 16,14%, quasi un punto più di ieri.