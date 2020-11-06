Nuovo record di casi Covid in Italia dall'inizio della pandemia. Sono 37.809 i contagi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore.

Le vittime sono 446 in più rispetto a ieri (mai così tante da aprile).

I contagi complessivamente accertati in Italia dall'inizio dell'emergenza sono 862.681, comprese vittime e guariti, mentre il totale dei morti è di 40.638. Sono 234.245 i tamponi effettuati nelle ultime 24 ore (record), circa 15mila più di ieri, con un rapporto positivi/tamponi al 16,14%, quasi un punto più di ieri.