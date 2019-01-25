Scontro aereo da turismo-elicottero in Valle d'Aosta: cinque morti e due feriti. Il soccorso alpino intervenuto sul ghiacciaio del Rutor ha recuperato dai rottami cinque corpi senza vita e soccorso 2 feriti.﻿

E' stata subito attivata la procedura di maxi emergenza nei pronto soccorso ed e' operativa la shock room, con e'quipe multidisciplinare, tre sale operatorie dedicate e sei posti in terapia intensiva postoperatoria.

Sul posto ha operato l'elicottero della Protezione civile con guide tecnici del Soccorso Alpino Valdostano e medico a bordo, con altri tre elicotteri, due in partenza da Torino, pronti a raggiungere il luogo dell'incidente, nei pressi del ghiacciaio Rutor, nel vallone di La Thuile. ﻿