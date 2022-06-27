PHOTO
In Sardegna si registrano oggi 868 ulteriori casi confermati di positività al Covid (di cui 776 diagnosticati da antigenico). Sono stati processati in totale, fra molecolari e antigenici, 1480 tamponi.
I pazienti ricoverati nei reparti di terapia intensiva sono 7 ( come ieri ), quelli ricoverati in area medica sono 125 (+19 ), mentre 20852 sono i casi di isolamento domiciliare ( +269).
Si registrano 2 decessi: un uomo di 81 e una donna di 83 anni, residenti nella provincia di Oristano.