Contagi da Covid in calo in Sardegna, dove nelle ultime 24 ore si registrano 2.416 casi positivi (- 380), di cui 2.267 diagnosticati da antigenico.

Sono stati processati in totale, fra molecolari e antigenici, 9.016 tamponi per un tasso di positività del 26,8%. I pazienti ricoverati nei reparti di terapia intensiva sono 9 (+ 1), quelli in area medica 170 (stabile). Le persone in isolamento domiciliare sono 41.157 (+ 827).

Tre le vittime un residente nella provincia di Sassari e due nel Cagliaritano.