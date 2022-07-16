PHOTO
Close-up shot of doctor's hand with protective gloves holding a positive test device to senior patient. Doctor documented the result after a positive test. Doctor hand holding positive Coronavirus/Covid-19 rapid test. Focus is on the test.
Contagi da Covid in calo in Sardegna, dove nelle ultime 24 ore si registrano 2.416 casi positivi (- 380), di cui 2.267 diagnosticati da antigenico.
Sono stati processati in totale, fra molecolari e antigenici, 9.016 tamponi per un tasso di positività del 26,8%. I pazienti ricoverati nei reparti di terapia intensiva sono 9 (+ 1), quelli in area medica 170 (stabile). Le persone in isolamento domiciliare sono 41.157 (+ 827).
Tre le vittime un residente nella provincia di Sassari e due nel Cagliaritano.