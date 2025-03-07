

ZHENGZHOU, China, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In central China's Henan province, there is a hot land full of enthusiasm and opportunities - Zhengzhou Airport Economic Comprehensive Experimental Zone. It is the first aviation economic pilot zone approved by China's State Council in 2013, and has become a focus of attention for global investors.



It has a "four-port linkage" global super hub - airport, railway port, road port and ocean port, with a transportation network extending in all directions, helping more enterprises to integrate into the global industrial chain and supply chain. The Party and Mass Work Department of Zhengzhou Airport Economic Comprehensive Experimental Zone introduced that at present, the cargo and postal throughput of Zhengzhou Airport has ranked among the top 40 in the world, and the whole cargo routes are open to 28 countries and 62 cities, covering the world's major economies. As the only national China-Europe freight train assembly center in the central and eastern regions, the west operation area of the core international dry port area has been completed and put into use, and it is expected that by 2035, it will have the support capacity to distribute "10,000 trains and 10 million tons" of cargo.

It is committed to building a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster. There are not only trillion-level electronic information industry clusters headed by Foxconn, xFusion, and Loongson, but also hundred-billion-level new energy automobile industry clusters led by BYD, Skyworth, and Geely, and hundred-billion-level biomedical industry clusters centered on Zhongyuan Medical Science City. The 10000P class computing power cluster project planned and constructed by the largest intelligent computing center in central China will be fully put into operation in the first quarter. At the same time, it focuses on strategic emerging industries such as aerospace satellites, exhibition trade, and new materials, and lays out future industries such as new energy storage and artificial intelligence.

Data shows that since its establishment in 2012, Foxconn Zhengzhou factory has produced more than 1.2 billion smartphones, becoming the world's largest intelligent terminal production base; Last year, BYD's new energy vehicle production reached 545,000 units, an increase of 169.8%; China's largest server production line is located here, and the annual output value of 49.5 billion yuan, an increase of 75%.

In order to make this land of investment more fertile, over the years, through the "unified ten" business environment reform, Zhengzhou Air Port Area provides global merchants with market-oriented, legalized, international first-class business environment and efficient, convenient comprehensive supporting services.

In the future, Zhengzhou Aviation Port Area will build an advanced manufacturing center, a business logistics center, an innovation and entrepreneurship center, a creative fashion center, and a talent center, and welcome global businessmen to join the construction wave of the second "golden decade" of the airport and share the development dividend.

Source: Party and Mass Work Department of Zhengzhou Airport Economic Comprehensive Experimental Zone

Contact person: Ms. Zheng, Tel: 86-10-63074558


