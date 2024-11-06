





- Cellebrite Announces CEO Succession Plan

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced a planned leadership transition following Yossi Carmil’s decision to step down from his current role as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors by December 31, 2024. The Board has initiated a formal search for a new CEO, retaining an executive recruiting firm to advance this effort. Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite’s executive chairman, will serve as interim CEO upon Carmil’s departure and until the search is complete and a new CEO joins Cellebrite.

“Cellebrite is indebted to Yossi Carmil. He is a rare CEO – one who has led the Company from its days as a small entrepreneurial start up through a successful market focus shift, major product and business model transformations, a public listing on Nasdaq and multiple phases of growth to establish Cellebrite’s position as the leading platform for accelerating justice around the world,” said Hogan. “As reflected by our strong financial performance and bright outlook for the future, Cellebrite moves forward extremely well positioned to sustain its business momentum.”

Carmil joined Cellebrite in 2004 as the Company’s fifth employee and became CEO one year later. Under Carmil’s leadership, Cellebrite has grown from 18 people working in a small office in the outskirts of Tel Aviv to over 1,100 people, a dozen offices worldwide and customers in more than 100 countries. Through game-changing innovation, Cellebrite established itself as the leading provider of digital investigative software for the public and private sectors and is trusted by approximately 7,000 customers worldwide. More recently, Carmil has played an instrumental role in leading Cellebrite to achieve a wide range of milestones that include taking Cellebrite public in 2021, completing the transition to a subscription business model, launching Cellebrite’s AI-driven Case-to-Closure platform and delivering consistently strong, profitable growth. As a result, the Company’s market valuation has doubled since going public to approximately $4 billion.

“Leading Cellebrite as CEO for the past 19 years has been an amazing journey and the Company’s success would not have been possible without the support of our customers, partners and investors, and the innumerable contributions from our talented workforce,” said Carmil. “Cellebrite has an incredibly bright future and the timing is right for a new leader to advance our mission and take the Company to the next level. We have assembled a strong leadership team, an exciting technological roadmap and a compelling strategic plan that is aimed at driving value creation for all key stakeholders. I am confident in Cellebrite’s strategic direction and its ability to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Hogan joined Cellebrite as executive chairman in August 2023 and has worked closely with Carmil and the broader Cellebrite leadership team to help advance the Company’s strategy and operational execution. Hogan is a proven technology and software executive with a remarkable 40+ year track record of exceptional shareholder returns, client impact and employee growth. Hogan’s experience includes over a decade as both a private and publicly held software CEO as well as senior executive posts ranging from late stage private to mega-cap public companies.

Contacts:

Investors RelationsAndrew KramerVice President, Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com+1 973.206.7760

Media Victor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

