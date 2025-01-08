

Enjoy Stunning Visuals with Yaber's Powerful K300s, L2 Plus, and T2 Series

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, introduces three groundbreaking models: the ultra-short throw laser projector K300s, the cinema-level sound projector L2 Plus, and the T2 Series. These state-of-the-art projectors showcase Yaber's commitment to pushing the boundaries of home entertainment technology, offering consumers unparalleled viewing and listening experiences not possible before.



Cinema-Quality Entertainment Anywhere: Yaber K300s Ultra-Short Throw Projector

The Yaber K300s redefines home entertainment with ultra-short throw technology, projecting a 100-inch image from 24.8 cm. Triple RGB Laser Technology ensures vibrant colors (150% NTSC), 1000 ANSI lumens brightness, and NovaGlow™ for uniform visuals. Dual 15W JBL speakers with Dolby deliver immersive audio, while instant autofocus and smart keystone make setup simple, and advanced connectivity and 50% energy efficiency enhance usability.

Priced at $999.99, the K300s will be available on Yaber official website on Jan 15 and will roll out soon in retail stores in the United States, Japan, Europe, and Taiwan region.



Elevate Home Entertainment Experience: Yaber L2 Plus

The Yaber L2 Plus projector is perfect for home entertainment, combining HD picture quality, powerful sound, and easy operation. Its 1.35:1 throw ratio allows flexible placement, making it ideal even for smaller rooms. With 1080p resolution, 700 ANSI lumens brightness, and dual 8W JBL speakers, it delivers stunning visuals and cinema-quality audio. Plus, enjoy its Keith Haring special edition for a stylish touch.

With hands-free autofocus, intelligent screen alignment, and under-35dB noise, the L2 Plus offers quiet, seamless operation. The MRSP is $199, and it will be available on the Yaber official website and in US offline stores starting Q2 2025.

Portable Entertainment Redefined: Yaber T2 Series Projector

The Yaber T2 Series projector shines with its innovative battery-powered design, offering up to 2.5 hours of use, making it ideal for outdoor movie nights and camping adventures. With native 1080p resolution and JBL sound supported by Dolby Audio, it ensures an immersive experience, whether users are enjoying a cozy film under the stars or a lively summer trip. Adding a creative touch, the Keith Haring special edition elevates its style. Don't miss the exclusive CES deal—get the T2 for just $225 with code CEST220OFF on Amazon US, available from Jan 7 to Jan 12.



