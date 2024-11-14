

COUVET, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, is proud to announce that its facility in Couvet, Switzerland, has received a silver medal in the 2024 business sustainability ratings by EcoVadis, a leading business sustainability rating provider. This recognition highlights WuXi AppTec's steadfast commitment to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities into its strategy and operations.

EcoVadis provides benchmarks for rated companies in their industry to drive global supply chain sustainability and encourage industry-wide competence to achieve better global practice and continuous improvement. The ratings assess corporate performance across four core areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. With an impressive score, WuXi AppTec's Couvet site ranks in the top 9% of all rated companies, showcasing its commitment to sustainable business practices.

As a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, the Couvet site plays a vital role in WuXi AppTec's CRDMO business model by providing both clinical and commercial scale manufacturing capabilities for oral solid dosage forms. The facility was designed with industry-leading energy efficiency and environmental standards and was built to accommodate future sustainable growth.

In addition to receiving the EcoVadis silver medal, the site was also recertified for ISO 14001 & ISO 45001 accreditations to the advanced environmental, health and safety management systems that enhance its sustainability performance.

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates ESG priorities in all aspects of its global business operations. In 2024, WuXi AppTec ranked #1 in Global Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year. The company was also named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and the FTSE4Good Index Series for the second consecutive year in both 2023 and 2024, and was recognized as an Industry and Regional "Top-Rated" company by Sustainalytics. WuXi AppTec's outstanding ESG performance has been widely acknowledged by major global ESG rating agencies, including CDP.

Additionally, WuXi AppTec joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2024 in support of its ten sustainability principles, and joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce carbon emissions in 2023.

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

