

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, a global leader in infrastructure digitization solutions and autonomous drone technology, unveils a major advancement in offshore wind turbine inspections. By enabling companies to perform autonomous inspections with off-the-shelf drones, vHive's platform removes the need for expensive hardware and specialized teams, making high-quality inspections possible, even in challenging offshore environments. This breakthrough not only cuts costs and streamlines operations, it also empowers companies to perform inspections in-house, managing their portfolio without reliance on third-party drone piloting contractors.



Offshore wind turbine inspections have long been considered costly and complex. Adding to the already challenging process of capturing data on large wind turbine structures, offshore inspections face additional hurdles of harsh weather conditions, fluctuating sea states, and the need to operate from moving vessels.

vHive has changed the game by enabling companies to deploy drones autonomously, making inspections not just more efficient but also seamless, without compromising on data quality. This capability highlights the platform's unique strength in handling the unpredictable nature of offshore environments. Powered by proprietary computer vision and machine learning technologies, vHive's end-to-end solution supports complex data capture and the generation of digital twin models. This enables analysis for actionable operational and business insights, allowing operators to prioritize maintenance needs, reduce downtime, and enhance turbine lifespan.

vHive's technology stands out for its versatility, offering robust solutions for both onshore and offshore wind turbines. Whether inspecting turbines in the open ocean or within large industrial wind farms, vHive's autonomous inspection technology delivers unmatched automation and efficiency. By supporting compact, off-the-shelf drones, vHive also eliminates the need for costly hardware and specialized teams, allowing inspections to be performed independently and freeing companies from reliance on third-party services.

"We're proud to set a new standard for offshore wind turbine inspections," said Yariv Geller, Co-Founder and CEO of vHive. "Our technology is designed to be as intuitive as it is powerful, allowing companies to bring inspections in-house without compromising on quality. This breakthrough highlights the transformative potential of our solutions, not just for wind farms in varied environments, but for the entire renewable energy sector."

The company's all-in-one platform enables companies to manage their entire renewable energy portfolio seamlessly, from a single interface, making it easier than ever for them to bring these inspections in-house and take control of their operational data.

About vHive:vHive is a global leader in end-to-end digitization solutions, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their infrastructure assets through data-driven decision-making. Focused on uncovering new revenue opportunities, optimizing operational efficiency, and enhancing safety, vHive helps organizations transform their operations.

Founded in 2016, vHive operates across 5 continents and over 40 countries, serving industries such as Telecom, Renewable Energy, and more. The company is venture-backed by PSG, Octopus Ventures, Deutsche Telekom, and StageOne, and continues to drive innovation in asset digitization.

