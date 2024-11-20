

CRM Bot and Voice Control deliver GenAI-powered assistance in Vault CRM

MADRID and PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control, two new GenAI capabilities in Vault CRM. Unveiled at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe, CRM Bot and Voice Control join a host of new innovations coming to Vault CRM next year. With these new capabilities, companies can deploy AI that will have immediate value by boosting field productivity.



CRM Bot embeds the large language model (LLM) of your choice into Vault CRM to enable a wide range of context-driven tasks including pre-call planning, suggested actions, recommended content, and context-specific learning. Planned for availability in late 2025, CRM Bot is included in Vault CRM for no additional charge and requires the Vault Direct Data API.

AI-powered Voice Control brings the human voice as a user interface into Vault CRM by leveraging Apple Intelligence for hands-free operation of CRM via spoken commands. Planned for availability in late 2025, Voice Control is included in Vault CRM for no additional charge and requires Apple Intelligence and compatible devices.

Delivering AI within its products – like CRM Bot and Voice Control – is part of Veeva's overall strategy to help enable AI for the life sciences industry. Veeva also provides the Vault Direct Data API for high-speed access to data needed for AI and the Veeva AI Partner Program that enables customers and partners to more easily build AI applications that integrate seamlessly with Vault applications.

"Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control bring the latest advances in generative AI into Vault CRM for more effective, productive reps," said Arno Sosna, general manager of CRM products at Veeva. "Our product focus is to leverage AI for clear use cases with high impact and ensure smoother, more effective deployments of advanced technologies."

Veeva customers and life sciences industry professionals can learn about these innovations and more in the Vault CRM Product Roadmap session replay in Veeva Connect starting November 25.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:Alison BorrisVeeva Systems925-226-8821alison.borris@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-announces-ai-in-vault-crm-302311077.html



