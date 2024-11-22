





- Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister, recognized as Champion for Global Change

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Foundation's We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards were announced today in New York City, recognizing seven extraordinary honorees who have achieved outsized impact on the world stage.



The 2024 honorees are: Rt. Hon. DameJacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; TIME, accepted by Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer; Amanda Gorman, Poet and Activist; Angélique Kidjo, Grammy-Winner and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Louise Mabulo, Founder of the Cacao Project; and UN Emergency First Responders, accepted by team members from United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) and the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

"At this time of great consequence and change in our world, we gather to recognize exceptional leaders who in their communities and on the world stage have shown unique imagination, courage, and resolve," said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. "These honorees show us that leadership takes many forms — from humanitarian service to community activism to art, journalism, and statecraft at the highest levels. They show that progress is most possible when we unite our strengths for common cause."

At the We the Peoples Awards, named for the powerful opening words of the UN Charter, this year's honorees earned accolades for their integrity, resilience, and grit, and for their unwavering commitment to building a safer, fairer, and better world.

Champion for Global Change

Goal 17 Innovation in Partnership Award

Unite our Strength Award

SDG Vanguard Awards

Each year, the UN Foundation has honored the compassion, courage, and determination of UN frontline workers with the UN Heroes Award. This year's honor went to UN Emergency First Responders.

The 2024 We the Peoples Awards Ceremony was held at Gotham Hall in New York City. Photos, remarks, transcripts, and videos will be made available via the UN Foundation's press kit on a rolling basis following the event.

About The UN FoundationFor over 25 years, the UN Foundation has built novel innovations and partnerships to support the United Nations and help solve global problems at scale. As an independent charitable organization, the Foundation was created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges and drive global progress. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org

