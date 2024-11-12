

State-of-the-art, fully-automated distribution center enables same-day delivery in Central Germany and next-day delivery to most of Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art product distribution center in Dreieich, Germany, outside of Frankfurt. This new distribution center includes 9,000 square meters of space and new automation features. The new center has the capacity to quickly ship up to 7,500 orders per day of a broad range of TI analog and embedded processing semiconductors across Europe.



"Our new product distribution center offers faster, more efficient, flexible and reliable service for TI's customers in Europe to meet semiconductor demand now and in the future," said Stefan Bruder, president of Texas Instruments Europe. "Our new center in Dreieich is the latest addition to TI's global product distribution network which, combined with our convenient purchasing options, provides an improved customer experience from product selection to shipment."

Located near many of TI's industrial and automotive customers, as well as the Frankfurt Airport, the new distribution center enables faster product delivery in Europe. The pick, pack and ship process is fully automated and orders are ready to ship within 15 minutes or less. Customers in central Germany can expect same-day product delivery, while next-day delivery is available to customers in most European countries.

TI has been operating in Europe since 1956, and its new distribution center builds on TI's existing European footprint which includes a semiconductor wafer factory in Freising, Germany, research and development teams, as well as more than 30 sales offices across 18 different European countries. Customers in Europe and across the globe can conveniently buy from TI and save on exchange fees with more than 20 currency options available (including euro, pound sterling, Norwegian kroner and Swiss franc) when purchasing on TI.com or through TI API suites.

