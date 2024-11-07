

Companyrecognized in all 10 countries of operation

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems, a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, announced today that it is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Syntax. This year, 90% of employees globally said it's a Great Place To Work. Syntax is now Great Place To Work® certified in Canada, the United States, Mexico, France, Spain, Germany, Slovakia, Morocco, South Africa, and India.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work® certification in each of our markets," said Dessalen Wood, Chief People Officer of Syntax. "We take great pride that this recognition is generated by our own people and the experience they feel they've had here. Our success as a company depends on our people, and these results reflect the efforts of every Syntax employee to build a trusting, inclusive, and truly great workplace."

"The Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Syntax stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Syntax prides itself on initiatives like its Global Flex program, in which employees can work up to four months at a time at any Syntax location, allowing them the freedom to choose when and where they work which contributed to high survey scores. Another standout was the company's emphasis on talent development, including complimentary access to LinkedIn Learning for all employees, DEI programs, and its nonhierarchical management style allowing all employee voices to be heard.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace and Certified workplace employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion. Syntax is continually looking for consultants, architects, developers and other talent. Find out more at: https://www.syntax.com/why-syntax/careers/.

About SyntaxSyntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com or follow Syntax on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

