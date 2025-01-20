

HEFEI, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18th, Sungrow Hydrogen signed supply agreement with ACME Group and will provide water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman. It also marks the official start of the cooperation between ACME Group and Sungrow Hydrogen in the Middle East.



According to the agreement, Sungrow Hydrogen will provide multiple sets of 1000Nm³/h ALK hydrogen production equipment and flexible green hydrogen production solutions for the project. The delivery will be completed within 2025.

The project is the core part of ACME's green energy strategy in the Middle East is anticipated to begin operations in 2026. Upon commencement, the initial capacity for green ammonia production will be 300 tonnes per day. Undoubtedly, it has the potential to greatly strengthen Oman's position in the global green hydrogen industry in the future.

Sungrow Hydrogen's competitiveness in the global green hydrogen industry is on the rise. In 2024, its electrolyzer products were set to receive prestigious certifications from CE and TÜV and its 20MW Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Empirical Platform (the largest one worldwide) has been granted with Laboratory Accreditation Certificate by China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). Additionally, Plant No.2 of the Sungrow Hydrogen Intelligent Manufacturing Centre has recently become operational. This facility features China's first automated assembly line for ALK electrolyzers, which is expected to boost production efficiency by 60%. As a result, Sungrow Hydrogen's annual production capacity has now increased to 3GW.

With advanced technology and efficient service, Sungrow Hydrogen actively participates in multiple large-scale integrated green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol demonstration projects worldwide. In the future, Sungrow Hydrogen will continue to collaborate with global partners to jointly advance the development of green hydrogen projects, powering up the global green hydrogen industry.

