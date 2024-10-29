

SINT-TRUIDEN, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiTHOR has made significant progress in the development of its next-generation Lithium metal solid-state batteries (SSBs) designed to meet the rigorous demands of the aviation and maritime industries and accelerate their electric transition. These advancements include major improvements in cyclability, energy density, and industrialisation readiness, making SOLiTHOR one of the world's leaders in the solid-state battery sector.



Recent testing of SOLiTHOR's pouch cells, conducted at a moderate temperature (25°C) and with external pressure (below 72 psi/4.9 atm), has resulted in 1000 full charge discharge cycles with a coulombic efficiency above 99.2 percent. Under these conditions, the test was done to measure endurance which is a key performance criteria for long-lasting aviation and maritime applications. The result was well above the accepted commercial target.

A standout feature of SOLiTHOR's technology is the successful demonstration of the use of its thin proprietary Gen-1 Solid Electrolyte when paired with thin lithium metal and high-loading NMC cathodes.

This combination enables outstanding energy densities of 384 Wh/kg and 1,026 Wh/l at stack level obtained on a different set of cells. Such record-breaking gravimetric energy values are crucial to enable the electric transition of the aviation and maritime sectors which require lighter, safer and more powerful batteries particularly for take-off and landing.

Moreover, SOLiTHOR's solid-state technology is fully compatible with commercial cathode components manufactured today in the well-established Li-ion battery industry. This will enable the rapid industrialisation of its products in the coming years by leveraging existing Li-ion battery production lines whilst accelerating the transition to solid-state battery technology with minimal cost and in a timely manner.

As a stepping stone to real-scale technology demonstrators, SOLiTHOR has successfully manufactured 3Ah pouch cell prototypes which are currently running through its internal performance and safety testing protocols. Its short-term plan is to send those prototypes for external validation and testing with aviation and maritime partners.

According to Dr Fanny Bardé, CTO of SOLiTHOR, "This exceptional cyclability result underpins the durability and compatibility of our innovative thin Solid Electrolyte with both thin Lithium metal and conventional cathode components. Research over many decades has sought to reach such cyclability for thin Lithium metal battery technologies and we are among the few companies to have demonstrated it in a solid-state configuration. It also proves the dexterity of our team to deliver breakthrough innovations."

When compared to existing solutions, SOLiTHOR's Lithium metal SSBs offer superior energy density and long-term cycling stability, which is critical for aviation applications. With 384 Wh/kg and ongoing improvements in cycle life, SOLiTHOR is well on track to set new standards in the industry, offering a compelling solution for electrification of the aviation and maritime sectors.

Huw Hampson-Jones, CEO of SOLiTHOR said, "SOLiTHOR is in partnership with both aviation and maritime manufacturers. Aviation and Maritime vessels require high power and high energy to provide the necessary electrification to safely transport aircraft and ships over longer distances. The achievements above demonstrate our capability. One of SOLiTHOR's long term objectives is to partner with battery manufacturers to mass produce the cells, for both our aviation and maritime clients."

